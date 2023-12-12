Developing U.S. Space Force Organizational Culture with Future-Facing Intention

The U.S. Space Force is the United States' newest armed service, and it faces both opportunities and challenges in developing its own space-centric identity and culture. The authors of this paper offer a framework to operationalize the concept of a Space Force organizational culture and give examples of how selected factors can shape this culture and have cascade effects on performance and organizational effectiveness. The authors offer thoughts on how the senior leaders and all guardians, regardless of job or rank, can build a culture that best positions the service to fulfill its vision and mission.

