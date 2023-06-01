Designing a New Framework for the U.S. Space Force Workforce

Commentary
Developing U.S. Space Force Organizational Culture with Future-Facing Intention
Dec 12, 2023
The U.S. Space Force (USSF), as a new space-centered military force with a relatively small end strength at present, has talent-management needs that differ from those of its sister services. The USSF needs to develop and retain its workforce along career paths that sustain essential technical and warfighting competencies among all guardians and to develop strong candidates for senior leadership positions.
The authors of this Perspective recommend that, to address these talent-management needs, the USSF consider a new framework — one that is not tied to the traditional Air Force structure of stovepiped career fields and instead aims to build USSF officers' depth and breadth of expertise in both warfighting mission areas and occupational competencies through training and experience. This system would support greater and more-flexible career-growth opportunities for officers, help avoid career silos, and strengthen the USSF's ability to develop and sustain a flexible, agile force with the talent it needs.
