RAND Summer Institute Lecture Series 2015
ResearchPublished Feb 3, 2016
The RAND Summer Institute (RSI) is comprised of conferences addressing critical issues facing our aging population. The primary aim of the RSI is to expose scholars interested in the study of aging to a wide range of research being conducted in fields beyond their own specialties. This video session is from the 22nd Annual RAND Summer Institute, held July 8–9, 2015, in Santa Monica, California.
CONSUMER, HEAL THYSELF! The Efficacy of Consumer-Directed Health Care
Jul 8, 2015
Cancer and Aging: Rival Demons
Jul 8, 2015
Aging and the Social Regulation of Gene Expression
Jul 8, 2015
Evolution and the Human Life Span: Does the Past Predict the Future?
Jul 8, 2015
Understanding Health Disparities: Challenges and Opportunities
Jul 8, 2015
