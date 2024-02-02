What Americans Think About Veterans—and Why It Matters

A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.

When the general public thinks about veterans, a variety of characteristics may come to mind—both positive and negative. How Americans perceive veterans could have implications not only for their support for policies that benefit veterans but also for their views on military service and the U.S. military as an institution. Results from a nationally representative RAND survey shed light on why policymakers, veteran-serving organizations, and the research community should care about how Americans view veterans and what that could mean for military recruitment and spending decisions.

RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute experts discuss the role of public perceptions in policies to support veterans and promote national security.

Meredith Kleykamp, a senior sociologist at RAND, gave keynote remarks. The panel discussion featured Meredith Kleykamp; Brigadier General (ret.) Michael Meese, president of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association; and Melissa A. Bryant, an expert in building and implementing executive branch, nonprofit, advocacy, political, and military strategies.

Kayla M. Williams, co-author and senior policy researcher at RAND, moderated the panel discussion.

Research conducted by RAND Education and Labor