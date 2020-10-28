Evaluation of the Ex-Service Personnel in the Criminal Justice System Programme

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

RAND Europe was commissioned to evaluate the Ex-Service Personnel in the Criminal Justice System Programme, to understand how projects have helped reduce reoffending and provide support to ex-Service personnel who have come into contact with the CJS. This narrated presentation describes the project, including key findings. The full research report is available at www.rand.org/t/RRA624-1.

This research was prepared for the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust and conducted by RAND Europe.

