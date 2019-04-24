An Analytic Inventory of DHS Headquarters Business Processes

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Headquarters (DHS-HQ) is developing an Analytic Agenda that defines key actions that DHS-HQ organizations will take in decisionmaking processes. Accordingly, the Analytic Agenda calls for an inventory of decision support analytics and corresponding analytic capabilities within DHS-HQ.

A lack of systematic data analytic processes within DHS-HQ precluded the development of a searchable, updatable database of analytic tools. However, this inventory of capabilities supporting DHS component business processes serves as a benchmark for evaluating DHS-HQ analytic maturity and provides strategic direction for improvement. Additionally, it provides a strategic direction for DHS-HQ to improve the data collection and data manipulation of the predominately document-driven process of strategy, requirements development, acquisition program accountability, and risk analysis and evaluation.

This report also helps advance the Analytic Agenda by providing a clear and functional working definition of an analytic capability, documenting the decision points at which analytic inputs are required within DHS-HQ business processes, listing and describing the analytic tools that are currently used in DHS-HQ business processes, and identifying potential improvements in business processes, data analytics, and collaboration for DHS.