Regional Responses to U.S.-China Competition in the Indo-Pacific

Content
U.S.-China Competition in the Indo-Pacific
Nov 12, 2020
Australia and New Zealand
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|2.3 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
|Format
|List Price
|Price
|Add to Cart
|Paperback120 pages
|$33.00
|$26.40 20% Web Discount
This report on Australia and New Zealand is part of a project examining the perspectives of U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific as they formulate and implement their responses to China's more assertive foreign and security policy and to a more competitive U.S.-China relationship. Australia and New Zealand have expanded their economic ties with China, but there is growing concern in both countries about China's rising power and influence. In response, Australia is strengthening its alliance with the United States and becoming more actively involved in the Indo-Pacific region, especially in the Pacific Islands. New Zealand is also strengthening its security ties with the United States and intensifying its regional outreach (particularly, with its Pacific Island neighbors).
This stepped-up engagement in the region creates opportunities for the United States and, specifically, for the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force to work with these two countries (and with other regional partners) in new and innovative ways, both operationally and using soft-power tools and approaches.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Australia's and New Zealand's Diplomatic and Political Relationships
Chapter Three
Australia's and New Zealand's Economic Relationships
Chapter Four
Australia's and New Zealand's Defense Relationships
Chapter Five
Assessment and Outlook
Chapter Six
Options for the United States, U.S. Department of Defense, and U.S. Air Force
Appendix A
Detailed Framework Variable Coding
Appendix B
Australian Defense Cooperation
The research reported here was sponsored by Brig Gen Michael P. Winkler (PACAF/A5/8) and conducted within the Strategy and Doctrine Program of RAND Project AIR FORCE.
This report is part of the RAND Corporation research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.