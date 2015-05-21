Bankruptcy's Effect on Product Identification in Asbestos Personal Injury Cases
ResearchPublished May 21, 2015
This report investigates whether bankruptcy reduces the likelihood that exposure to the asbestos-containing products of bankrupt parties will be identified in interrogatories and depositions. It also presents plaintiff and defense perspectives on whether the findings are a cause for concern and what, if anything, should be done in response.
ResearchPublished May 21, 2015
One of the most significant developments in asbestos litigation in the past 15 years is the rising rate of bankruptcy among asbestos defendants. More than 100 companies have filed for bankruptcy at least in part because of asbestos lawsuits. As a result, contemporary asbestos ligation now involves both tort suits against solvent defendants and claims for compensation filed with the specially created asbestos bankruptcy trusts. The outcome of an asbestos lawsuit crucially depends on whether litigants in the tort case introduce evidence of exposure to the products of bankrupt parties. If some of these exposures are not identified, more fault can be assigned to the remaining solvent defendants. These defendants are thus likely to end up paying more when such evidence is not developed than when it is. Plaintiffs might also receive more in compensation from the courts and trusts combined if fault is not allocated to the bankrupt parties. This analysis provides empirical evidence that bankruptcy reduces the likelihood that interrogatories and depositions will identify exposure to the asbestos-containing products of the bankrupt parties. It also presents plaintiff and defense perspectives on whether the findings are a cause for concern and what, if anything, should be done in response.
This research was supported by the RAND Institute for Civil Justice (ICJ) and by contributions from the following asbestos defendants and organizations: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation; CertainTeed Corporation; Coalition for Litigation Justice; Crane Company; Dow Chemical Company; E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; EnPro Industries; General Electric Company; Georgia-Pacific Corporation; Owens-Illinois, Inc.; and the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.