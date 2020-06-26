Provision of an indicative, non-exhaustive list of conflict-affected and high-risk areas under Regulation 2017/821

Project
Identifying conflict-affected and high-risk areas for EU importers of minerals
Jun 26, 2020
Task A – Methodology development
The European Union (EU) is committed to ensuring that minerals and metals that are used for European products are sourced responsibly and align with European policies on conflict prevention and the development of local communities. In 2017, Regulation (EU) 2017/821 laying down supply chain due diligence obligations for Union importers of tin, tantalum and tungsten, their ores, and gold originating from conflict-affected and high-risk areas was adopted. This regulation requires EU importers to ensure that the minerals with which they work originate from responsible sources and that businesses comply with and report on supply chain due diligence obligations with special focus on so-called conflict-affected and high-risk areas (CAHRAs). Regulation 2017/821 sets out in Article 14(2) that the European Commission (EC) shall call upon external expertise to provide an indicative, non-exhaustive, regularly updated list of CAHRAs.
In 2019, RAND Europe was commissioned to develop and maintain a credible, indicative, non-exhaustive, regularly updated list of CAHRAs under Regulation 2017/821 to facilitate the calibration of due diligence efforts made by EU importers of relevant minerals. This document presents the methodology proposed for the development and updating of the indicative, non-exhaustive, regularly updated list of CAHRAs under Regulation 2017/821 to be produced under this project.
This report has been drafted for an audience of stakeholders with an interest in Regulation 2017/821 and methodologies for identifying CAHRAs. Experts and stakeholders interested in providing feedback on the methodology for this study are welcome to send their comments to CAHRAslist@randeurope.org by 12 August 2020.
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
Methodology requirements
Chapter Three
Proposed methodology
Chapter Four
Summary and next steps
This research was prepared for the Europe Commission Directorate General for Trade and conducted by RAND Europe.
