This tutorial describes how to use a menu-driven Shiny application (app) based on the Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups (TWANG) R package. The TWANG package was first developed in 2004 by RAND Corporation researchers for the R statistical computing language and environment. The Shiny software development package allowed the TWANG project team to develop a menu-driven app that can be used to perform analyses using the TWANG package's suite of commands without requiring a user to learn R. This tutorial provides an introduction about how to use the TWANG Shiny app to estimate propensity score weights and related treatment effects for comparing three or more treatment groups when using observational data. The tutorial demonstrates use of the Shiny app through an illustrative example and explains key inputs and outputs of the TWANG Shiny app.