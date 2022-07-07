Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups
This tutorial describes the use of the TWANG package in R to estimate propensity score weights when there are two treatment groups, and how to use TWANG to estimate nonresponse weights. Specifically, it describes the "ps" function (which stands for Propensity Scores), the proper syntax for using the function, and the features the function contains. An updated version of the TWANG R package with efficiency and performance improvements was released in January 2022.
