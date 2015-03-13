Propensity Scores for Multiple Treatments
A Tutorial for the MNPS Macro in the TWANG SAS Macros
ToolPublished Mar 13, 2015
This tutorial explains the syntax and features related to the implementation of the MNPS function in the SAS TWANG macros. The MNPS function, which stands for multinomial propensity scores, estimates propensity score weights for studies involving more than two treatment or exposure groups. The SAS TWANG macros were developed to support the use of the TWANG tools without requiring analysts to learn R.
