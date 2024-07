The Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups, TWANG, contains a set of commands to support causal modeling of observational data through the estimation and evaluation of propensity scores and associated weights. The TWANG package was first developed in 2004 by RAND researchers for the R statistical computing language and environment. The R version of the package contains functions for creating high-quality propensity score weights that can be used to estimate treatment effects with two or more treatment groups. The Stata TWANG commands were developed in 2015 to support the use of the TWANG tools without requiring researchers and analysts to learn R. This tutorial provides an introduction to TWANG and demonstrates its use through illustrative examples. This tool includes the TWANG commands for Stata, a tutorial on their use, and the sample code and datasets used in the tutorial.

