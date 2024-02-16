No matter how helpful it is, technology has always generated some worker anxiety. Tailors rioted against quick-stitching sewing machines in their day, and, centuries later, the invention of mechanical switching likely bred a quieter desperation among telephone switchboard operators before they were let go.

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) is prompting worker apprehension. Similar to machine operators just a decade ago, those employed in fields as varied as computer coding, accounting, media, graphic design, law, and medicine are confronted daily with news that their jobs are up for deep change or even deletion.

To add to growing understanding as to how AI could affect the American workforce, RAND Corporation researchers looked deeply into how technology, including AI, has affected occupations in recent history. The team compared approximately 18,000 task descriptions in the Department of Labor’s Occupational Information Network (O*NET) with 8 million technology patents awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) between 1976 and 2020. The team sifted through the data using natural language processing (NLP), which is a field of AI that enables computers to understand human language, to find which human job tasks were exposed to technology—that is, the extent to which key occupational tasks performed by humans could be performed by the technology described in patents. They then used the AI Patent Dataset (AIPD) to examine the exposure of specific occupations to AI.

The following sections summarize what they found.

Technology has been a contending job candidate for decades The study found that 87 percent of occupations had at least some exposure to technology patents in 1976. By 1989, all occupations had some exposure to technology patents. This means that technology could perform many occupational tasks that were usually done by humans more than 20 years ago.

The intensity of occupational exposure to technology is always in flux The top ten occupations that are most exposed to technology have changed over time. Some highly exposed occupations in the 1980s, such as dental hygienists, became less exposed relative to other occupations by 2020. Other occupations, such as online merchants, are relatively new and thus were most exposed to technology as advances were made in that field by 2020.

New technology doesn’t necessarily reduce the need for human labor The highly exposed occupations (shown in purple below) are those that O*NET projects will grow faster than the average occupation or have at least 100,000 job openings over the next decade. This suggests that new technology could even foster job growth in certain sectors. Of course, occupational expansion still depends on factors beyond technology. The demand for specific goods and services, other technological changes, and events that are impossible to predict can also bear on occupational growth. The Top Ten Occupations Most Exposed to AI Occupations shown in purple are projected to grow faster than the average occupation over the next decade.

GIS = geographic information systems. The Top 10 Occupations Most Exposed to AI Occupations with a "*" are projected to grow faster than the average occupation over the next decade. 1980 Textile operators Geological technicians Geothermal techs Petroleum engineers * Oil service operators * Dental lab techs Tire repairers Dental hygienists * Ophthalmic techs 2000 Geological technicians Textile operators Dental lab techs Petroleum engineers * Geothermal techs Ophthalmic techs Cardio techs Hazmat workers Oil service operators * Ophthalmologists 2020 Search marketing strategists * Online merchants * Geological technicians Web administrators * Sales agents * Petroleum engineers * Textile operators Dental lab techs GIS technologists * Document management specialists *