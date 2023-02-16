American School District Panel Interactive Survey Results Tool

A total of 300 leaders from school districts and charter management organizations took the sixth American School District Panel survey in fall 2022. This online tool allows users to select individual survey questions and view weighted survey results that are nationally representative of school districts in the United States. Color-coded charts display survey results by locale, student race and ethnicity, and district poverty level.

The research described in this report was conducted by RAND Education and Labor and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Visualization series. RAND visualizations present graphical or interactive views of data and information from a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. All users of the publication are permitted to copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format and transform and build upon the material, including for any purpose (including commercial) without further permission or fees being required.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.