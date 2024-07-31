Gender Equity in the Workplace

Gender Equity in the Workplace

Despite gains in the workplace over recent decades, women continue to receive lower pay, experience lower workforce participation, and may miss career advancement opportunities due to motherhood. RAND's research has examined the challenges and discrimination women face in many settings, including the military, the health care sector, and emergency services, as well as the impact of parenting and family life on career outcomes.

Explore RAND’s Work on this Topic

  • Content Type
  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
119 Results