Strategic Defense Analysis from RAND

The Scope and Nature of the U.S.-China Competition
This is the first of several reports in a RAND study on the U.S.-China competition. The authors provide a framework for evaluating the character and status of that competition and give insight into how the United States can gain strategic leverage.
Michael J. Mazarr, Amanda Kerrigan, Sam Plapinger, Jenna Murray, Gregory Weider Fauerbach, Habiba Ahmed, Benjamin Lenain, Marzia Giambertoni, Trevor Johnston, Tim McDonald, Ashley L. Rhoades, John Chen, Jon Schmid, Kristen Gunness, Stephanie Pezard, Jake Rinaldi, Alexandra Stark, Anne Stickells