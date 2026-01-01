Strategic Defense Analysis from RAND

Actionable research and analysis supporting critical defense and security priorities.

RAND, a nonprofit institution, operates three federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) for the U.S. Department of War (DoW). RAND’s FFRDCs equip Department leaders with timely, decision-relevant analysis, insights, and policy recommendations for strengthening and realigning national security and homeland defense strategies, organizations, processes, and budgets.

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Expertise

For defense industry partners, we offer insight into DoW strategic thinking, capability needs, and modernization direction. This helps industry identify capability gaps, anticipate DoW priorities, and engage more effectively with government stakeholders.

Our FFRDCs integrate modeling and simulation, table-top exercises, wargaming, and cost and economic analysis to deliver operationally relevant expertise on:

  • Defense Strategy
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Autonomous Systems
  • Force Development
  • Acquisition Reform
  • Military Innovation
  • Competition in Air Space, Ground, Maritime, and Cyber Domains

Focus Areas

RAND’s current focus areas include positioning the United States for strong homeland defense; deterring China; revitalizing the defense industrial base; identifying levers to speed and scale the production of critical defense technologies into the hands of the warfighter; reforming acquisition processes and systems; advancing autonomous systems and artificial intelligence capabilities; and ensuring a strong and ready joint force. 

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Latest Research

RAND publishes publicly available FFRDC research on rand.org. Additional restricted materials are available on a case-by-case basis.

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RAND FFRDCs

RAND National Defense Research Institute (NDRI)

NDRI conducts research and analysis for the Office of the Secretary of War, the Joint Staff, the Unified Combatant Commands, the defense agencies, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Navy.

RAND Project Air Force (PAF)

Since its founding in 1946, RAND PAF is the only Air Force FFRDC focused on studies and analyses.

RAND Arroyo Center

Founded in 1982, the RAND Arroyo Center is the U.S. Army's sole FFRDC for studies and analysis.

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