The Space Enterprise and Integrated Deterrence
In this paper, the authors examine in what ways space capabilities and vulnerabilities shape deterrence outcomes, specifically those laid out by the concept of integrated deterrence.
Lead, RAND Space Enterprise Initiative; Senior Defense Researcher
Daniel Burkhart leads the RAND Space Enterprise Initiative and is a senior defense researcher at RAND. The RAND Space Enterprise is RAND’s one-stop shop for space-related research and activities.
Burkhart has studied a variety of issues in the national defense, space security, and homeland defense fields, from integrated deterrence to the convergence of SOF, space, and cyber operations to multinational space operations.
Prior to joining RAND, Burkhart was an Army strategist with experience developing national-level contingency plans and Army institutional strategy. He earned an M.B.A. from Hawaii Pacific University and a B.S. in management and systems engineering from the United States Military Academy.
B.S. in management, United States Military Academy; M.B.A. in business management, Hawaii Pacific University