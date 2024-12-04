Daniel Burkhart

Daniel Burkhart

Lead, RAND Space Enterprise Initiative; Senior Defense Researcher

Expertise

Daniel Burkhart leads the RAND Space Enterprise Initiative and is a senior defense researcher at RAND. The RAND Space Enterprise is RAND’s one-stop shop for space-related research and activities.
Burkhart has studied a variety of issues in the national defense, space security, and homeland defense fields, from integrated deterrence to the convergence of SOF, space, and cyber operations to multinational space operations.
Prior to joining RAND, Burkhart was an Army strategist with experience developing national-level contingency plans and Army institutional strategy. He earned an M.B.A. from Hawaii Pacific University and a B.S. in management and systems engineering from the United States Military Academy.

Education

B.S. in management, United States Military Academy; M.B.A. in business management, Hawaii Pacific University

Authored by Daniel Burkhart

  • Content Type
  • Topic

    Most relevant topics

  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
1 Result