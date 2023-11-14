Karl Buschmann

Overview
Karl L. Buschmann is an adjunct policy analyst at RAND. He conducts policy research at the nexus of supply chain, trade policy, industrial policy and national security through the lens of the global marketplace. His perspectives on public – private partnerships, global commerce, and economic growth are informed by professional experiences in policy research, defense contracting, international marketing, and strategic planning roles in Fortune 500 and small business firms, the higher education and nonprofit sectors, and management consulting. His core competence is globalizing organizations with business expansion, strategic vision, and market entry initiatives. He holds an MBA from the Booth School of Business at The University of Chicago and an M.A. in technology and human affairs from Washington University in St. Louis.