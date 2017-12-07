Rosa-Elena Garcia (she/her) is an associate survey director at RAND. She has over 25 years of experience in small- to large-scale data collection efforts and has worked on several multi-year, multi-site health and mental health evaluation and RCT studies focused on various health areas (diabetes, depression, nutrition, suicide) as well as numerous CAHPS studies. Garcia has coordinated data collection efforts using both qualitative methods (focus groups, cognitive interviews, face-to-face individual and group interviews) and quantitative methods including mail-, web-, and phone surveys, as well as coordinated community-based field studies in various sites (worksites, schools, clinics, community settings, neighborhoods). She has extensive experience working with multicultural patient populations, including Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, youth and non-English speaking populations. She has over 15 years experience on CAHPS, managing Spanish translation, cognitive testing, and multiple large-scale, multi-mode test experiments for various CAHPS efforts. Recently Garcia led site recruitment efforts of over 100 health care facilities, and oversaw data collection efforts on five large CAHPS projects involving large sample sizes ranging from 5,000 to 32,000 respondents and complex sampling. She has worked on other CMS, NIH, PCORI and AHRQ funded projects involving frail elderly and individuals with chronic care conditions, LGBTQ and youth populations as well as difficult to reach populations.
Garcia received her M.P.H. in community health sciences from UCLA.