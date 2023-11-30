Overview
Nicholas Johnson is a technical analyst in RAND's Washington, D.C. Office. His current research at RAND includes missile defense, electromagnetic warfare, naval warfare, and wargaming.
Previously, he performed work as a software test engineer concentrating on the modeling and simulation of an integrated training platform for naval combat and weapons systems. To train the fleet's current combat teams, he utilized simulation tools to place warships in a synthetic environment and asses their response to incoming threats with a focus on integrated air and missile defense.
Johnson served in the U.S. Navy as an active duty nuclear machinist mate where he was responsible for the operation of a nuclear power plant onboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. After his time in the Navy, he performed quality assurance audits with Huntington Ingalls Industries overseeing the refueling of a prototype reactor. Johnson graduated from Old Dominion University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
Research Focus
Recent Projects
- Integration of Non-Kinetic Effects at Scale
- Next Generation Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Survivability for Multi-Domain Operations
- Directed Energy Weapon Mix in Integrated Air and Missile Defense
Honors & Awards
- STEM Academic Scholarship award, National Science Foundation