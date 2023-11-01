James G. Kallimani

James Kallimani (he/him) is a senior technical analyst at the RAND Corporation. He has an engineering and data analytics background, specializing in problem solving and creative thinking for public policy, national security, and government. Since joining RAND in 2005, he has performed projects for a number of clients including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Department of Defense, UK Ministry of Defence, Canadian Department of National Defence, Royal Australian Navy, and NASA. His analyses for these clients span a wide range, and include naval ship industrial base, cost and performance of military systems, combat systems, viability and utility of future systems, and organizational strategic planning. Kallimani worked with NASA on projects looking at mission risk, aeronautics testing demand, facility needs, and strategic planning. Kallimani has studied aircraft carriers in depth, performing analysis on forward presence, maintenance industrial base, new construction industrial base, and acquisition strategies. He has studied submarine construction and maintenance in the US, UK, and Australia, and has worked to identify the future shipbuilding and aircraft needs for the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
Prior to joining RAND, Kallimani worked with NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston performing experiments to mathematically model the slosh effects of liquid fuel in zero-gravity. He has logged over 30 minutes of weightlessness while flying with NASA. Kallimani has studied methods to protect astronauts from the intense radiation that they would encounter on interplanetary flights between Earth and Mars, and studied improvements to methods for teaching engineering students.