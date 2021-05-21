Pedro Nascimento de Lima is an associate engineer at RAND. Trained as an engineer and policy researcher, he focuses on using computational models to inform consequential policy choices – particularly when uncertainty abound and consensus seems out of reach.
His work and interests span a wide range of domains: from informing pandemic response strategies, to optimizing cancer screening recommendations, to examining policies to close America’s long-standing racial wealth gap.
He is also the Membership Chair of the Society for Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty, an interdisciplinary international society of researchers working to find robust solutions for the world’s most uncertain problems. He holds a Ph.D. in policy analysis from Pardee RAND Graduate School and a B.S. and an M.S. in production engineering from Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos.
Selected Publications
Nowak, S. A., Nascimento de Lima, P., & Vardavas, R, "Optimal non-pharmaceutical pandemic response strategies depend critically on time horizons and costs," Scientific Reports, 2023
Nascimento de Lima, P., van den Puttelaar, R., Hahn, A. I., Harlass, M., Collier, N., Ozik, J., . . . Rutter, C. M., "Projected long-termeffects of colorectal cancer screening disruptions following the COVID-19 pandemic," eLife, 2023
Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Jonathan Lamb, Osonde Osoba, Jonathan Welburn, "Modeling America's racial wealth disparities: Mathematical models help chart pathways for closing racial wealth gaps," Notices of the American Mathematical Society, 2023
Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Robert Lempert, Raffaele Vardavas, Lawrence Baker, Jeanne Ringel, Carolyn M. Rutter, Jonathan Ozik, Nicholson Collier, "Reopening California: Seeking robust, non-Dominated COVID-19 exit strategies," PLoS ONE, 2021
Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Raffaele Vardavas, Lawrence Baker, Jeanne S. Ringel, Robert J. Lempert, Carolyn M. Rutter, Jonathan Ozik, Reopening Under Uncertainty: Stress-Testing California's COVID-19 Exit Strategy, RAND Corporation (PE-PEA1080-1), 2021
Raffaele Vardavas, Aaron Strong, Jennifer Bouey, Jonathan Welburn, Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Lawrence Baker, Keren Zhu, Michelle Priest, Lynn Hu, Jeanne S. Ringel, The Health and Economic Impacts of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions to Address COVID-19: A Decision Support Tool for State and Local Policymakers, RAND Corporation (TL-TLA173-1), 2020