Pedro Nascimento de Lima
Associate Engineer

Education

Ph.D. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.Phil. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; M.S. in production engineering, UNISINOS - Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos, Brazil; B.S. in production engineering, UNISINOS - Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos, Brazil

Overview

Pedro Nascimento de Lima is an associate engineer at RAND. Trained as an engineer and policy researcher, he focuses on using computational models to inform consequential policy choices – particularly when uncertainty abound and consensus seems out of reach. 

His work and interests span a wide range of domains: from informing pandemic response strategies, to optimizing cancer screening recommendations, to examining policies to close America’s long-standing racial wealth gap.

He is also the Membership Chair of the Society for Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty, an interdisciplinary international society of researchers working to find robust solutions for the world’s most uncertain problems. He holds a Ph.D. in policy analysis from Pardee RAND Graduate School and a B.S. and an M.S. in production engineering from Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Nowak, S. A., Nascimento de Lima, P., & Vardavas, R, "Optimal non-pharmaceutical pandemic response strategies depend critically on time horizons and costs," Scientific Reports, 2023

Nascimento de Lima, P., van den Puttelaar, R., Hahn, A. I., Harlass, M., Collier, N., Ozik, J., . . . Rutter, C. M., "Projected long-termeffects of colorectal cancer screening disruptions following the COVID-19 pandemic," eLife, 2023

Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Jonathan Lamb, Osonde Osoba, Jonathan Welburn, "Modeling America's racial wealth disparities: Mathematical models help chart pathways for closing racial wealth gaps," Notices of the American Mathematical Society, 2023

Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Robert Lempert, Raffaele Vardavas, Lawrence Baker, Jeanne Ringel, Carolyn M. Rutter, Jonathan Ozik, Nicholson Collier, "Reopening California: Seeking robust, non-Dominated COVID-19 exit strategies," PLoS ONE, 2021

Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Raffaele Vardavas, Lawrence Baker, Jeanne S. Ringel, Robert J. Lempert, Carolyn M. Rutter, Jonathan Ozik, Reopening Under Uncertainty: Stress-Testing California's COVID-19 Exit Strategy, RAND Corporation (PE-PEA1080-1), 2021

Raffaele Vardavas, Aaron Strong, Jennifer Bouey, Jonathan Welburn, Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Lawrence Baker, Keren Zhu, Michelle Priest, Lynn Hu, Jeanne S. Ringel, The Health and Economic Impacts of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions to Address COVID-19: A Decision Support Tool for State and Local Policymakers, RAND Corporation (TL-TLA173-1), 2020

Languages

Portuguese

Commentary

  • A healthcare worker holds syringes with COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination center, in El Paso, Texas, May 6, 2021, photo by Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
    Epidemiology

    Will the United States Declare Freedom from COVID-19 Too Soon?

    RAND analyzed what could happen with COVID-19 deaths in the United States if restrictions all go away on July 4. Fully reopening the economy before Biden's vaccination target was met doubled the average number of COVID-19 deaths between Independence Day and the end of the year.

    May 21, 2021

    The RAND Blog

