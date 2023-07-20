Rebecca Lucas is a senior analyst at RAND Europe working in the area of defence and security (D&S) and the deputy lead of the Defence Economics and Acquisition workstream. While her research crosses a number of fields within defence and security, her primary research interests focus on defence industrial policy, including the health of the defence industrial base, acquisition and procurement, international collaboration, sovereign technologies, and the management of defence supply chains. As part of her work, Lucas manages D&S' largest multi-year wargaming contract, in addition to supporting other gaming work across the team. Becca is an experienced project manager, coordinating large teams and cross-team projects.
Prior to coming to RAND, she worked as a research analyst in cyber threats and cyber security with the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and served as an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton, primarily supporting Department of Defense clients in the science and technology sector.
Lucas holds a B.A. in political science from Wellesley College and an M.A. in security studies from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. In addition to her work with RAND, Lucas is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Defence studies from King's College London.
Selected Publications
Rebecca Lucas & Benedict Wilkinson, "Defence industrial power: understanding the UK’s post-Brexit role," International Politics, (Special Ed), 2023 (forthcoming)
Lucas, Rebecca, Lucia Retter, and Benedict Wilkinson, Realising the promise of the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy in R&D and exports, RAND Corporation (PE-A2392-1), 2022
Muravska, Julia, Anna Knack, Rebecca Lucas, and Ben Williams, Challenges and barriers that limit the productivity and competitiveness of UK defence supply chains, RAND Corporation (PE-A117-1), 2021
Rebecca Lucas & Trevor Taylor, "Sealing Technology Transfer Leaks: The Whack-A-Mole Analogy," The RUSI Journal, 166(1), 2021
Trevor Taylor and Rebecca Lucas, "Management of Cyber Security in Defence Supply Chains," RUSI Newsbrief, 40(3), 2020
Livia Dewaele & Rebecca Lucas, "Policymaking to Support Resilience in Democratic Countries: An Examination of Sweden, Israel, and Australia," European Journal of Futures Research, 10, 2022
Rebecca Lucas, "Taking to the Streets: the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the urbanization of insurgency," Small Wars & Insurgencies, 31(1), 2020