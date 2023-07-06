Selected Publications
Hunter, Kyleanne M., Sarah O. Meadows, Rebecca L. Collins, and Isabelle González, How the Dobbs Decision Could Affect U.S. National Security, RAND Corporation (PE-A2227-1), 2022
Schell, Terry L., Sarah O. Meadows, Avery Calkins, Matthew Cefalu, Linda Cottrell, and Rebecca L. Collins, Types of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Active-Duty Army, RAND Corporation (RR-A1385-3), 2023
Meadows, Sarah O., Rebecca L. Collins, Megan S. Schuler, Robin L. Beckman, and Matthew Cefalu, The Women's Reproductive Health Survey (WRHS) of Active-Duty Service Members, RAND Corporation (RR-A1031-1), 2022
Sarah O. Meadows, Robin Beckman, Charles C. Engel, and Diana D. Jeffery, "The Culture of Alcohol in the U.S. Military: Correlations with Problematic Drinking Behaviors and Negative Consequences of Alcohol Use," Armed Forces & Society, 2021
Meadows, Sarah O., Dionne Barnes-Proby, and Rebecca Ann Lawrence, Support for National Security Families, RAND Corporation (RR-A1021-1), 2022
Calkins, Avery, Matthew Cefalu, Terry L. Schell, Linda Cottrell, Sarah O. Meadows, and Rebecca L. Collins, Sexual Harassment and Gender Discrimination in the Active-Component Army: Variation in Most Serious Event Characteristics by Gender and Installation Risk, RAND Corporation (RR-A1385-1), 2021
Smucker, Sierra, Sarah O. Meadows, and Robin Beckman, "Use of Electronic Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products among Active Component Services Members," Military Medicine, 2021
Meadows, Sarah O., Charles C. Engel, Rebecca L. Collins, Robin L. Beckman, Joshua Breslau, Erika L. Bloom, Michael S. Dunbar, Mary Lou Gilbert, David M. Grant, Jennifer Hawes-Dawson, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, Sarah MacCarthy, Eric R. Pedersen, Michael W., 2018 Department of Defense Health Related Behaviors Survey (HRBS): Results for the Reserve Component, RAND Corporation (RR-4228), 2021