Sarah O. Meadows

Senior Sociologist; Professor, Pardee RAND Graduate School
She/Her

Education

Ph.D. and M.A. in sociology, Duke University; B.A. in sociology and psychology, University of Virginia

Overview

Sarah O. Meadows is a senior sociologist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research areas include families and children (both civilian and military) and defense manpower issues, with a particular focus on readiness and resilience, women's reproductive health, and harmful behaviors. Her recent work has focused on health and health behaviors among service members, readiness and resilience among military families, and sexual harassment and sexual assault in the Army. Her work has been published in RAND reports as well as in numerous academic journals. Meadows received her Ph.D. and M.A. in sociology from Duke University and her B.A. in sociology and psychology from the University of Virginia. She also completed a postdoc at the Bendheim-Thoman Center for Research on Child Wellbeing at Princeton University.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Hunter, Kyleanne M., Sarah O. Meadows, Rebecca L. Collins, and Isabelle González, How the Dobbs Decision Could Affect U.S. National Security, RAND Corporation (PE-A2227-1), 2022

Schell, Terry L., Sarah O. Meadows, Avery Calkins, Matthew Cefalu, Linda Cottrell, and Rebecca L. Collins, Types of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Active-Duty Army, RAND Corporation (RR-A1385-3), 2023

Meadows, Sarah O., Rebecca L. Collins, Megan S. Schuler, Robin L. Beckman, and Matthew Cefalu, The Women's Reproductive Health Survey (WRHS) of Active-Duty Service Members, RAND Corporation (RR-A1031-1), 2022

Sarah O. Meadows, Robin Beckman, Charles C. Engel, and Diana D. Jeffery, "The Culture of Alcohol in the U.S. Military: Correlations with Problematic Drinking Behaviors and Negative Consequences of Alcohol Use," Armed Forces & Society, 2021

Meadows, Sarah O., Dionne Barnes-Proby, and Rebecca Ann Lawrence, Support for National Security Families, RAND Corporation (RR-A1021-1), 2022

Calkins, Avery, Matthew Cefalu, Terry L. Schell, Linda Cottrell, Sarah O. Meadows, and Rebecca L. Collins, Sexual Harassment and Gender Discrimination in the Active-Component Army: Variation in Most Serious Event Characteristics by Gender and Installation Risk, RAND Corporation (RR-A1385-1), 2021

Smucker, Sierra, Sarah O. Meadows, and Robin Beckman, "Use of Electronic Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products among Active Component Services Members," Military Medicine, 2021

Meadows, Sarah O., Charles C. Engel, Rebecca L. Collins, Robin L. Beckman, Joshua Breslau, Erika L. Bloom, Michael S. Dunbar, Mary Lou Gilbert, David M. Grant, Jennifer Hawes-Dawson, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, Sarah MacCarthy, Eric R. Pedersen, Michael W., 2018 Department of Defense Health Related Behaviors Survey (HRBS): Results for the Reserve Component, RAND Corporation (RR-4228), 2021

Recent Media Appearances

Commentary

Publications