Erik Meijer

Adjunct Economist

Education

Ph.D. in social sciences, Leiden University; M.A. in econometrics, University of Groningen

Overview

Erik Meijer is an adjunct economist at RAND. Much of his current research is in the economics of aging: health, cognition, Social Security, retirement, saving, and investment. Recent and ongoing work includes studying cross-country differences in health and cognition, the effects of retirement on cognitive decline, and the relationships between job characteristics and retirement. He is part of the team that creates and maintains the RAND version of the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) and specifically oversees the imputations of income, wealth, and other economic variables. He has also been one of the leading investigators of the successful RAND Continuous 2012 Presidential Election Poll.

An important area of Meijer's research and development is data collection, data dissemination, and data quality. He was trained in both econometrics and psychometrics, and a significant body of his research is devoted to applying psychometric measurement models to economic problems. In addition, he has worked on a variety of other topics in economics, econometrics, psychometrics, and statistics, such as preference heterogeneity and individual choices in labor supply, housing demand, and travel demand; bias correction and variance estimation in clustered samples; sample selectivity; central bank independence; and money supply. Meijer is also an economist at the Center for Economic and Social Research at the University of Southern California (USC).

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Senior Economist, Center for Economic and Social Research, University of Southern California

Recent Projects

  • Health and Retirement Study
  • From Understanding to Reducing Health Disparities- A Model-Based Evaluation
  • Robust Integration Modeling of Health, Wealth, and Disability
  • Financial Literacy, Retirement Savings Management, and Decumulation

Selected Publications

Lee, J., Lau, S., Meijer, E., & Hu, P., "Living longer, with or without disability? A global and longitudinal perspective," Journals of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, 75, 2020

Angrisani, M., Hurd, M. D., Meijer, E., Parker, A. M., & Rohwedder, S., "Personality and employment transitions at older ages: Direct and indirect effects through non-monetary job characteristics," Labour, 31, 2017

Meijer, E., & Karoly, L. A, "Representativeness of the low-income population in the Health and Retirement Study," Journal of the Economics of Ageing, 9, 2017

Gutsche, T. L., Kapteyn, A., Meijer, E., & Weerman, B., "The RAND Continuous 2012 Presidential Election Poll," Public Opinion Quarterly, 78, 2014

Galama, T. J., Hullegie, P., Meijer, E., & Outcault, S., "Is there empirical evidence for decreasing returns to scale in a health capital model?" Health Economics, 21, 2012

Meijer, E., Rohwedder, S., & Wansbeek, T., "Measurement error in earnings data: Using a mixture model approach to combine survey and register data," Journal of Business & Economic Statistics, 30, 2012

Meijer, E.. Kapteyn, A., & Andreyeva, T., "Internationally comparable health indices," Health Economics, 20, 2011

Meijer, E., Karoly, L. A., & Michaud, P.-C., "Using matched survey and administrative data to estimate eligibility for the Medicare Part D low-income subsidy program," Social Security Bulletin, 70(2), 2010

