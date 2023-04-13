Erik Meijer is an adjunct economist at RAND. Much of his current research is in the economics of aging: health, cognition, Social Security, retirement, saving, and investment. Recent and ongoing work includes studying cross-country differences in health and cognition, the effects of retirement on cognitive decline, and the relationships between job characteristics and retirement. He is part of the team that creates and maintains the RAND version of the Health and Retirement Study (HRS) and specifically oversees the imputations of income, wealth, and other economic variables. He has also been one of the leading investigators of the successful RAND Continuous 2012 Presidential Election Poll.
An important area of Meijer's research and development is data collection, data dissemination, and data quality. He was trained in both econometrics and psychometrics, and a significant body of his research is devoted to applying psychometric measurement models to economic problems. In addition, he has worked on a variety of other topics in economics, econometrics, psychometrics, and statistics, such as preference heterogeneity and individual choices in labor supply, housing demand, and travel demand; bias correction and variance estimation in clustered samples; sample selectivity; central bank independence; and money supply. Meijer is also an economist at the Center for Economic and Social Research at the University of Southern California (USC).
Selected Publications
Lee, J., Lau, S., Meijer, E., & Hu, P., "Living longer, with or without disability? A global and longitudinal perspective," Journals of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, 75, 2020
Angrisani, M., Hurd, M. D., Meijer, E., Parker, A. M., & Rohwedder, S., "Personality and employment transitions at older ages: Direct and indirect effects through non-monetary job characteristics," Labour, 31, 2017
Meijer, E., & Karoly, L. A, "Representativeness of the low-income population in the Health and Retirement Study," Journal of the Economics of Ageing, 9, 2017
Gutsche, T. L., Kapteyn, A., Meijer, E., & Weerman, B., "The RAND Continuous 2012 Presidential Election Poll," Public Opinion Quarterly, 78, 2014
Galama, T. J., Hullegie, P., Meijer, E., & Outcault, S., "Is there empirical evidence for decreasing returns to scale in a health capital model?" Health Economics, 21, 2012
Meijer, E., Rohwedder, S., & Wansbeek, T., "Measurement error in earnings data: Using a mixture model approach to combine survey and register data," Journal of Business & Economic Statistics, 30, 2012
Meijer, E.. Kapteyn, A., & Andreyeva, T., "Internationally comparable health indices," Health Economics, 20, 2011
Meijer, E., Karoly, L. A., & Michaud, P.-C., "Using matched survey and administrative data to estimate eligibility for the Medicare Part D low-income subsidy program," Social Security Bulletin, 70(2), 2010