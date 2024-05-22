RAND HRS Longitudinal File 2020 (V2) Documentation

The RAND HRS Longitudinal File is a cleaned, easy-to-use, and streamlined data product containing information from the HRS, including variables on demographics, health, health insurance, Social Security, pensions, family structure, retirement plans, expectations, and employment history, as well as imputations for income, assets, and medical expenditures.

The Health and Retirement Study (HRS), a longitudinal household survey conducted by the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan, collects data that facilitate research into different aspects of population aging in the United States.

The development of this tool was sponsored by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and conducted by the RAND Center for the Study of Aging within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.

