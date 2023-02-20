Christopher Paul is a senior social scientist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Paul provides research support related to operations in the information environment, information warfare, the information joint/warfighting function, counterpropaganda, cyber operations, and related policy to a range of Department of Defense and U.S. Government offices, organizations, and commands. His work has influenced defense doctrine and policy in the United States and internationally. Prior to joining RAND full-time in July of 2002, he worked at RAND as adjunct staff for six years. Paul received his Ph.D., M.A., and B.A. in sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles; he spent academic year 2001–02 on the UCLA statistics faculty.
Selected Publications
Paul, Christopher, Michael Schwille, Michael Vasseur, Elizabeth M. Bartels, and Ryan Bauer, The Role of Information in U.S. Concepts for Strategic Competition, RAND Corporation (RR-A1256-1), 2022
Paul, Christopher, James Dobbins, Scott W. Harold, Howard J. Shatz, Rand Waltzman, and Lauren Skrabala, A Guide to Extreme Competition with China, RAND Corporation (RR-A1378-1), 2021
Paul, Christopher, Ben Connable, Jonathan Welch, Nate Rosenblatt, and Jim McNeive, The Information Warfighter Exercise Wargame: Rulebook, RAND Corporation (TL-A495-1), 2021
Christopher Paul, Yuna Huh Wong, Elizabeth M. Bartels, Opportunities for Including the Information Environment in U.S. Marine Corps Wargames, (RR-2997), 2020
Christopher Paul and William Marcellino, Dominating Duffer's Domain: Lessons for the U.S. Marine Corps Information Operations Practitioner, RAND (RR-1166-1), 2017
Christopher Paul and Miriam Matthews, The Russian Firehose of Falsehood Propaganda Model: Why It Might Work and Options to Counter It, RAND (PE-198), 2016
Christopher Paul, "Confessions of a Hybrid Warfare Skeptic: What Might Really Be Interesting but Hidden Within the Various Conceptions of Gray Zone Conflict, Ambiguous Warfare, Political Warfare, and Their Ilk," Small Wars Journal, 2016
Christopher Paul, Jessica Yeats, Colin P. Clarke, Miriam Matthews, Lauren Skrabala, Assessing and Evaluating Department of Defense Efforts to Inform, Influence, and Persuade: Handbook for Practitioners, RAND (RR-809/2), 2015