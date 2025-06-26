Five Priorities for Advancing NATO's Space Mission
NATO's space efforts have evolved massively since NATO's Space Policy was launched five years ago. By pursuing five priorities, NATO can continue making progress in this critical domain.
Defense Analyst
Shaan Shaikh is a defense analyst at RAND with expertise in air and missile defense, nuclear weapons, defense industrial policy, and wargaming. Prior to joining RAND, he was the deputy director of the Missile Defense Project and a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He holds an M.A. in international relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and a B.A. in international relations and Arabic from Tufts University.
M.A. in international relations, Johns Hopkins University; B.A. in International Relations & Arabic, Tufts University