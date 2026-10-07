Sushil Tyagi
Ph.D. Student, RAND School of Public Policy; Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Expertise
Sushil Tyagi is a Ph.D. student at the RAND School of Public Policy and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. His research interests include national security, computational economics, and complex adaptive systems. He is developing ABM simulations and statistical models for Arctic maritime traffic and resulting impact on regional security and global economy.
Tyagi is an adjunct professor at U.S. Army War College, teaching polar region security and conducting research on contested logistics, and an associate at the Arctic Initiative of Belfer Center at Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Previously, as CEO of dual-use technology ventures, he supervised Ph.D. teams developing autonomous underwater swarm systems for sub-surface surveillance and maritime domain awareness. He was a lead mentor for the NATO DIANA accelerator, advising defense-tech innovation teams. As a marine scientist, he published research on hydrodynamics of large-scale offshore structures and coastal processes and developed marine forensic engineering software at Exponent Inc.
Tyagi was a director of corporate strategy at the management consulting practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers, advising global media-tech firms on corporate finance and new business development. He volunteers as ORSA officer at California Army National Guard HQ in J5 (Strategic Plans & Policy) conducting predictive analytics for recruiting, retention, and readiness.
Tyagi holds a Master of National Security Policy from the RAND School, an M.S. in naval architecture from UC Berkeley; an M.A. in applied marine physics from the University of Miami; a B.Tech. in civil engineering from I.I.T. Delhi, and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School.
ORCID 0000-0002-2016-1923
Education
M.N.S.P. in national security policy, RAND School of Public Policy; M.B.A. in finance and strategic management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; M.S. in naval architecture and ocean engineering, University of California at Berkeley; M.A. in applied marine physics, Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science at University of Miami; B.Tech. in civil engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Languages
Hindi; Urdu
Concurrent Non-RAND Positions
Adjunct Professor, U.S. Army War College; Associate, Harvard Kennedy School
Selected Work
- J. R. Paulling, Sushil Tyagi, "Multi-module floating ocean structures," Marine Structures, 6(2-3), 1993