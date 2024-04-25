Photo by Yves Herman/Reuters

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was a watershed moment for transatlantic security. The United States, Poland, other NATO allies and partners, and the European Union delivered a joint and robust response to Russian aggression, providing large-scale military and economic support to Ukraine and imposing high costs on Russia in the form of unprecedented sanctions. But two years in—as Europe prepares for a long war in Ukraine and an increased threat from a reconstituted Russia—the solidarity with Ukraine and the internal cohesion of the West appear to be fraying: Allies continue to increase their defense spending and armaments production, but they are falling behind Ukrainian battlefield requirements, as well as their own sustainment needs. Ukraine’s role in the Euro-Atlantic security architecture remains unclear, despite important progress towards eventual EU and NATO membership. And a tumultuous year of domestic politics raises questions about the United States’ role in the world and in European security—a worrying prospect in an era of active strategic competition.

Please join RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD) and the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM) on Thursday, April 25, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET, for a public event to discuss why 2024 is a hinge year for assuring Ukraine’s victory and the containment of Russia. Through a blend of long-term strategic analysis and actionable policy recommendations, leading American and Polish experts, together with invited guests from other allied countries, will provide an outline for how America, Poland, and allies can assure that the rules-based international order is effectively defended in Ukraine, Europe, and elsewhere.

