Conversation at RAND: U.S. International Economic Strategy
The next U.S. president is likely to face a highly uncertain international economy, with Brexit only one of a number of destabilizing factors. In this rapidly changing environment, should the U.S. seek to expand the rules-based international economic order, or pull back?
In this Events @ RAND podcast, RAND President and CEO Michael Rich and Howard Shatz, RAND senior economist, discuss the economic policy choices facing the next administration. Shatz is the author of the new book, U.S. International Economic Strategy in a Turbulent World. It is part of RAND’s Strategic Rethink project, a venture partly supported by philanthropic contributions to produce a guide for policymakers, citizens, educators, and the media on the most critical global choices and challenges facing the country.
Featured Speakers
Howard J. Shatz
Senior Economist; Director, RAND-Initiated Research; Faculty Member, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Learn More
-
In a fast-changing world, should the United States strengthen its links with the international economy or pull back? RAND Senior Economist Howard Shatz and Ambassador Michael Froman explore this question at the book launch for the latest volume in RAND's Strategic Rethink series. Ambassador Charles Ries moderates the discussion.
-
The United States stands to gain more from strengthening global institutions and engaging with the world's growing economic powers than from pulling back.
Howard J. Shatz
-
The United Kingdom's surprising vote to exit the EU turned another tricky day into a possible social crisis. But where there is crisis, there is also opportunity, and the vote presents an opening for another step forward of global trade and investment liberalization.
Howard J. Shatz