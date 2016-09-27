Conversation at RAND: U.S. International Economic Strategy

The next U.S. president is likely to face a highly uncertain international economy, with Brexit only one of a number of destabilizing factors. In this rapidly changing environment, should the U.S. seek to expand the rules-based international economic order, or pull back?

In this Events @ RAND podcast, RAND President and CEO Michael Rich and Howard Shatz, RAND senior economist, discuss the economic policy choices facing the next administration. Shatz is the author of the new book, U.S. International Economic Strategy in a Turbulent World. It is part of RAND’s Strategic Rethink project, a venture partly supported by philanthropic contributions to produce a guide for policymakers, citizens, educators, and the media on the most critical global choices and challenges facing the country.

Featured Speakers