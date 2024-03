Career Prospects for People with Criminal Records: Certification, Background Checks, and Stigma

Is improving career prospects through federal policies working? What can we learn from state and local policies?

In this Events @ RAND podcast based on the Career Prospects for People with Criminal Records Symposium held at RAND in 2019, Peter Leasure, Michael Vuolo, and Naomi F. Sugie present evidence from employer and job-seeker studies on Ban-the-Box, Certificates of Relief, and background checks. Economist Priscillia Hunt hosts.

Featured Speakers