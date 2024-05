Press Conference at the Jerusalem Press Club: The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

June 8, 2015

Senior members of the RAND Corporation held a press conference at the Jerusalem Press Club on their recent study, The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. The study estimates the net costs and benefits over the next ten years of five alternative scenarios: a two-state solution, coordinated unilateral withdrawal, uncoordinated unilateral withdrawal, non-violent resistance and violent uprising.