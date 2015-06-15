Press Conference at the Wilson Center: Calculating the Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

This video is hosted by YouTube. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.

At the U.S. launch of The Costs of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Study held at the Wilson Center on June 15, 2015, RAND senior researchers Charles P. Ries and C. Ross Anthony discussed the economic and non-economic factors surrounding the conflict and the long-term implications for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and the international community. Ries and Anthony were joined by Andrew Selee and Aaron David Miller from the Wilson Center, and Lucy Kurtzer-Ellenbogen from the U.S. Institute of Peace.