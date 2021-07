Russian S-400 Surface-to-Air Missile System: Is It Worth the Sticker Price?

Indian civilian and military leadership face investment choices that go beyond the decision to buy the S-400. To be effective, the S-400 needs to be deployed within a larger integrated air and missile defense system and requires a very skilled military workforce to operate. Otherwise, it will prove to be a costly and expensive military extravagance. The full costs and complexity of these systems warrant a systematic analysis of the full range of military, diplomatic and financial trade-offs. In light of the tough budget trade-offs countries will face post-pandemic, national leaderships owe their citizenry a thorough assessment.