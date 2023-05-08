RAND Turns 75: A Look Through the Decades At World-Changing Research

On May 14, 1948, Project RAND—an organization formed immediately after World War II to connect military planning with research and development decisions—separated from the Douglas Aircraft Company of Santa Monica, California, and became an independent, nonprofit organization. Adopting its name from a contraction of the term Research AND Development, the newly formed entity was dedicated to furthering and promoting scientific, educational, and charitable purposes for the public welfare and security of the United States.

Almost at once, RAND developed a unique style. It blended scrupulous nonpartisanship with rigorous, fact-based analysis to tackle society's most pressing problems. Over time, RAND assembled a unique corps of researchers, notable not only for their individual skills but also for their commitment to interdisciplinary cooperation. By the 1960s, RAND was bringing its trademark mode of empirical, nonpartisan, independent analysis to the study of many urgent domestic social and economic problems. In subsequent decades, RAND extended its focus beyond the United States with the goal of making individuals, communities, and nations safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.

The difference between RAND in 2023 and the organization created in 1948 is substantial and dramatic. We started with one client—the U.S. Air Force—and over the past seven decades have enjoyed productive relationships with thousands of clients. The mix of studies, singular accomplishments, and streams of research and analysis included in this timeline exemplifies the range and originality of our intellectual pursuits—as well as the mission-driven and innovative nature of RAND researchers. The selections are by no means the only ways and not necessarily the most important ways that RAND has made a difference. But they reflect the passions of an ever-diversified staff that is and has always been committed to the public good.