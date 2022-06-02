To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on Facebook

Key U.S. allies in Europe have upgraded their strategic policy focus on and have been deepening defense cooperation with regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region. From training and exercises with French amphibious warfare forces, to hosting a visit from the UK's newest aircraft carrier, to welcoming the German naval frigate Bayern, Japan has been the center of much of Europe's growing attention. At the same time, Tokyo has sought to expand its own engagement with European partners on security affairs, including joint defense industrial development. What factors are driving France, Germany and the UK to reach out to Japan? Why is Japan reciprocating, and with what goals? Where are these trends heading? And what are their implications for Europe, Japan, the United States, and the U.S.–Japan alliance?

On November 2, 2021, the RAND Corporation hosted experts from academia, peers at other research organizations, and former U.S. government officials to discuss the growing role of Europe in Asia. This video of the full proceedings of the event includes a keynote from Ashton B. Carter, former U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Research conducted by RAND National Security Research Division