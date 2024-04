A special supplement on U.S. health care reform includes an interview with leading health researcher Elizabeth McGlynn and a summary of research related to five key areas of U.S. health care reform: coverage, access, cost, quality, and prevention. Additional feature articles address the economic impetus behind modern piracy, the education priorities for the Obama administration, a proposed hub of emerging technologies for sustainable development in China, and the success of investments in smoking prevention and cessation in Arkansas. Other articles discuss climate change policies that could work for business and the environment; the high health care needs but low health care access among California parolees; the economic, political, and military risks of relying on imported oil; the need for a U.S. strategic partnership with Mexico to improve its domestic security; and global drug problems and policies of the past decade.

