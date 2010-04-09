The cover story describes Israel's potential shift away from coal toward a greater reliance on efficiency, natural gas, and renewable energy. Another feature story considers three responses to the U.S. economic crisis: family support, switching to credit unions as alternatives to commercial banks, and combining the forces of housing and health advisers to counsel homeowners undergoing foreclosure. A third feature story examines the web of influential personalities, networks, and institutions in the Iranian leadership. News items discuss the cost-effectiveness of modernizing the U.S. Air Force's KC-10 air refueling fleet, the prospect of reducing hospital costs by reducing air pollution, the unintended consequences of no-fault auto insurance, and the collapse of silica litigation. Other stories laud the use of randomized controlled trials in fighting poverty in developing countries and lament the ideological polarization across U.S. congressional districts.

This report is part of the RAND corporate publication series. Corporate publications are program or department brochures, newsletters, pamphlets, and miscellaneous information about RAND or RAND's business units. Some corporate publications are published in the AR series as Annual Reports or as Administrative Reports. Administrative Reports are often required by the client or sponsor and provide a status report on work resulting from a contract.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.