The cover story describes actions that could yield positive outcomes in Haiti in three to five years. Another feature story proposes a new way to fund transportation infrastructure: a tax on the number of miles traveled rather than on the gallons of fuel consumed. A third feature story considers alternative ways of measuring teacher effectiveness. News items discuss the effects of childhood psychological problems, the health of older Americans and their peers in England, helping the U.S. military save money, and the ability of U.S. space systems to deter attacks. Other stories discuss the RAND Palestine Initiative, one foundation's involvement in research, and a series of events designed to set politics aside.

