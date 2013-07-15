The cover story examines the extent of — and many harms caused by — sexual assault in the military. Two feature series explore the prospects for minimalist international interventions and the threats from cyberspace. The Publisher's Page upholds the value of perspective, "in dollars and cents." A full-spread infographic breaks down the rising costs of dementia in the United States as the country's population ages, while the Public Square section spans a wide variety of topics, including the crisis in Syria and instability in Libya, the political situation in Egypt, the drawdown in Afghanistan, physician payments, energy independence, mutant viruses, healthy foods, how sleep habits affect marital happiness, how bureaucracy curbs innovation, the dangers of guns in the home, the commercial pot industry, and implementation of the Affordable Care Act in Arkansas and Pennsylvania.

