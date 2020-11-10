RAND Arroyo Center Annual Report 2020

This Annual Report illustrates the depth, breadth, and responsiveness of the studies that Arroyo conducted for the Army in fiscal year 2020. The report begins by highlighting portfolios of research that support the highest priorities of Army leadership — readiness, modernization, reform, and people. It then features summaries of nine outstanding studies that demonstrate both the variety of questions posed by Army leaders and the multidisciplinary approach that Arroyo uses to answer them. The report also describes Arroyo's organization and management and how the Army provides guidance and oversight.

The RAND Arroyo Center is the Army's federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) for studies and analysis. Its mission is to help Army leaders make decisions that are informed by objective, high-quality analysis.

