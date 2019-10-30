France's Military Planning Law (MPL) 2019-2025 and its 2030 Ambition programme set out planned defence spending increases to reach 2 per cent of national GDP by 2025, up from the 2017 level of 1.78 per cent. President Macron approved the 2030 Ambition programme for the French Armed Forces, which focuses on securing critical operational capabilities for the country's defence and on ensuring strategic autonomy. As part of this plan, the President has taken the decision to makeup to €198 billion available to the armed forces. The MPL identifies €295 billion for requirements and guarantees these will be covered until 2023. Furthermore, €1 billion (increased from €730 million in 2018) will be made available for research and development (R&D) in 2022. France's DTIB is composed of approximately ten large companies operating internationally and almost 4,000 SMEs, of which 350 are considered 'strategic' by the Ministry of the Armed Forces. The French government plays an active role in maintaining and fostering the DTIB's SMEs, mid-tier companies and global primes, helping to promote France's defence self-sufficiency and increase its geopolitical influence, including through promotion of exports.

