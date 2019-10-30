This Annex forms a part of the first Work Package of the Defence-related skills project. Gathering data and taking into consideration all relevant defence sub-sectors, this Annex provides an in-depth analysis of the skills state of play in the following 10 EU countries: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and the UK. This Annex forms part of the interim report entitled "Vision on defence-related skills for Europe today and tomorrow."

