Annex F: Italy

Annex to Report: Vision on Defence-Related Skills for Europe Today and Tomorrow

Published in: European Commission (2019)

Posted on RAND.org on October 30, 2019

by Julia Muravska, Jacopo Bellasio, Alice Lynch, Anna Knack, Katerina Galai, Marta Kepe, Antonia Ward, Arya Sofia Meranto, Davide Maistro, Martin Hansen

Access further information on this document at ec.europa.eu

The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

The Italian defence sector, the third largest DTIB in Europe, employs around 45,000 people in its 'core' value chain and around 110,000 in supporting activities and services. Although productivity has risen steadily since 2013, the average added value per worker ratio across the local DTIB is still lower than that reported in the French, German and UK sectors. The Italian defence industrial base is active across all the domains, with a traditional focus on a range of complex products in the naval, aerospace and land sectors, and thus most, though not all, Italian military assets and capabilities are developed nationally or with national input to collaborative multinational programmes:

  • Naval: large surface ships (non-nuclear aircraft carriers; FREMM multi-mission frigates, a collaborative programme with France; advanced coastal submarines built under German license), naval artillery and torpedoes;
  • Land: MBT (C1 Ariete), Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicles (e.g. Freccia, Dardo) and Armoured Personal Carriers;
  • Defence electronics and subsystems: C4ISTAR systems, avionics, opto-electronics, electronic warfare, advanced radar and sensors; and
  • Air: Advanced trainers (M346), helicopters and UAVs in the MALE class.

Access further information on this document at ec.europa.eu

The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

