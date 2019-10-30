The Italian defence sector, the third largest DTIB in Europe, employs around 45,000 people in its 'core' value chain and around 110,000 in supporting activities and services. Although productivity has risen steadily since 2013, the average added value per worker ratio across the local DTIB is still lower than that reported in the French, German and UK sectors. The Italian defence industrial base is active across all the domains, with a traditional focus on a range of complex products in the naval, aerospace and land sectors, and thus most, though not all, Italian military assets and capabilities are developed nationally or with national input to collaborative multinational programmes:

