Sexuality Education Across the European Union

Over the last few decades, there has been increasing recognition and evidence that teaching about the cognitive, emotional, social and physical aspects of sexuality can have positive impacts on children and young people's sexual and reproductive health. Emerging evidence also suggests that delivering sexuality education programmes to children and young people at school can have a positive effect on larger societal issues, such as gender equality, human rights, and the well-being and safety of children and young people. According to UNESCO, effective sexuality education should adopt a comprehensive approach: a curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality. Sexuality education programmes can tackle a wide range of topics, including sexual and reproductive health (including sexually transmitted diseases and youth pregnancy), relationships, sexual orientation and gender roles.

This article was published outside of RAND. The full text of the article can be found at the link above.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.