Cover: How the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania May Fare Under the Affordable Care Act
How the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania May Fare Under the Affordable Care Act

by Carter C. Price, Julie M. Donohue, Evan Saltzman, Dulani Woods, Christine Eibner

How the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania May Fare Under Medicaid Expansion

  • 830,000 more Pennsylvanians with health insurance
  • 5% more non-elderly Arkansans with Medicaid
  • $3,500,000,000 in net annual economic growth for the state, accounting for subsidies, Medicaid expansion, taxes, and Medicare cuts
  • 35,000 jobs retained by economic growth stemming from Medicaid expansion
  • $180,000,000 cumulative increase in state spending between 2014 and 2020

Unless otherwise noted, these calculations reflect likely conditions in 2016, given a fully implemented Affordable Care Act.

For study details, see Carter C. Price, Julie M. Donohue, Evan Saltzman, Dulani Woods, and Christine Eibner, The Economic Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Pennsylvania, RAND Corporation, 2013, at www.rand.org/t/rr256.

