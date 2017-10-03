Journal Article
Obesity and Economic Environments
Jan 1, 2014
Obesity has reached epidemic proportions in the United States. The forces at work to expand our waistlines include the marketing efforts of grocery chains and their placement of high-calorie products in store aisles, our friends' junk-food preferences, and nutritional messages from our parents.
RAND Health leads comprehensive research efforts to better understand all sides of this epidemic:
And although numbers vary among groups, all sociodemographic groups have followed nearly identical upward trends.
1986
2012
Body Mass Index
These are the numbers for women. Rates for men follow similar patterns.
But the relationship between investments and health may be nuanced.
After a full-service supermarket opened, residents' satisfaction with the neighborhood and diet improved, but not because residents were shopping in the new store.
Portions of à la carte items offered on kids' menus averaged 147% more calories than portions recommended by health experts.
Hundreds of menu items are more than 600 calories each — the maximum number of calories recommended for an entire children's meal.
37% of the food first seen when entering supermarkets is considered unhealthy (e.g., empty calories).
Unhealthy food is placed in prominent positions.
Children of parents who drink more sugary drinks consumed nearly 2x more sugary drinks than kids of parents who consumed few or had negative attitudes to sugar-sweetened beverages.
State and school policies have had some positive effects.
The odds of school children being obese were reduced by 22%–48% in states that had strong policies regulating foods and beverages available outside of the federal school meal programs (e.g., foods sold at fundraisers).
