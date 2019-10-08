Report
Today's Army Spouse Survey
Oct 3, 2019
Data to Help the Army Meet Spouses' Unique Needs
Respondents were provided with a list of 96 issues Categorized into 9 problem domains
The types of help respondents reported needing most
NOTE: Percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number.
Survey flow from specific issues to problem resolution
What resources did spouses use to try to meet their needs?
Among those who did not reach out to any resources, the most common reason for not reaching out was that they did not know whom to contact for help.
Most spouses reported contacting both for help
The average attitude rating was 0; larger negative numbers reflect morenegative attitudes, while larger positive numbers reflect more- positive attitudes.
Derived from Today's Army Spouse Survey: How Army Families Address Life's Challenges, by Thomas E. Trail, Carra S. Sims, and Margaret Tankard, RAND Corporation, RR-3224-A, 2019 www.rand.org/t/RR3224.
