Army Spouse Survey: Data to help the Army meet spouses' unique needs

The Most common of 96 issues facing Army spouses

56% feel stressed, overwhelmed, or tired

50% their soldiers feel stressed, overwhelmed, or tired

39% experience loneliness or boredom

only 5% indicated that they experienced no problems in the past year

About the survey

Respondents were provided with a list of 96 issues Categorized into 9 problem domains

Percentage of respondents choosing each problem domain as a top two problem

31% Work-life balance

26% Military practices and culture

24% Own well-being

23% Relationship problems

22% Health care system problems

20% Soldier's well-being

19% Financial or legal problems

14% Household management

13% Child well-being

A closer look at the top three most frequently reported Problem domains

The types of help respondents reported needing most

Work-life balance

9% Activities

6% Social support

5% Advice

5% General information

5% Specific information

Military practices and culture

9% General information

9% Specific information

4% Advice

4% Activities

4% Advocate

Own well-being

10% Social support

7% Activities

7% Counseling

3% Advice

2% Other

NOTE: Percentages have been rounded to the nearest whole number.

The problem-solving process explored in the survey

Survey flow from specific issues to problem resolution

Issues experienced across problem domains Top problem domains Needs for each top problem Resources used to help meet need Problem resolution or unmet needs

Seeking resources

What resources did spouses use to try to meet their needs?

Among those who did not reach out to any resources, the most common reason for not reaching out was that they did not know whom to contact for help.

Although 90% of spouses who had problems and needs reported seeking out resources for help, among those who did not reach out to any resources, the most common reason for not reaching out was that they did not know whom to contact for help (32%).

Military resources or civilian resources?

Most spouses reported contacting both for help

71% Military and civilian resources

15% Only military resources

14% Only civilian resources

Top Military Resources

43% Military-covered medical provider

29% Military internet resources or official Army social media

23% Spouse's chain of command

21% Army community service

21% Military mental health care provider

Top Civilian Resources

52% Personal networks outside the military

43% Other military spouses known in person

35% Nonmilitary internet resources

28% Unofficial social media military networks

The Problem-Solving Process - How meeting the needs of spouses affects their attitudes toward the military

The average attitude rating was 0; larger negative numbers reflect morenegative attitudes, while larger positive numbers reflect more- positive attitudes.

Problems? 5% had no problems 0.6 attitude rating. Spouses with no problems showed the most-positive attitudes toward the military. Was help needed? 17% had problems but did not need anything 0.23 attitude rating Were resources used? 8% had problems and needs but did not use any resources −0.04 attitude rating Did resources help? No: 22% had unmet need −0.37 attitude rating. Those who had problems and needed help but had unmet needs showed the least-positive attitudes toward the military. All needs met 48% had all needs met 0.0 attitude rating. Nearly half surveyed reported that resources helped and all needs were met.

Derived from Today's Army Spouse Survey: How Army Families Address Life's Challenges, by Thomas E. Trail, Carra S. Sims, and Margaret Tankard, RAND Corporation, RR-3224-A, 2019 www.rand.org/t/RR3224.